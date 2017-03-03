2017 has President of East Kootenay Mines Chamber optimistic

New and ongoing mining projects in our region seem to reflect signs the industry is picking up again.

This from East Kootenay Chamber of Mines President Jason Jacob who says 2017 is bringing back optimism to stakeholders and investors.

He says spirits were high at the Association for Mineral Exploration Conference in Vancouver earlier this year

In our area, Jacob points out there are exploration projects underway in the Kitchener, Moyie, and Kimberley areas.

He says drilling taking place near Fort Steele could result in a mining deposit the size of Kimberley’s old Sullivan mine, which, obviously, would be very significant for the area.

The EKCM Head explains we all know how much the Sullivan mine produced and how that developed the area’s economy.

He says even if the deposit isn’t the same size as Sullivan’s, it would still lead to major economic benefits.

Jacob adds activity has accelerated in the Elk Valley as well, following the recent upswing in coal prices.

He says producers are trying to increase output as prices are the highest they’ve been in a few years.

– Josh Hoffman

– EKCM President Jason Jacob on Fort Steele drilling