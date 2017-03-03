Day 3 at BC High School Basketball Provincials for Mount Baker Wild

The Mount Baker Senior Secondary girls basketball teams jump into day three action at the BC High School Provincials Friday.

The Junior Wild were first to the court heading into the weekend, defeating Vernon Secondary School 35-20 on Friday morning.

Next up the Junior girls will battle the M.E.I. Eagles bright and early on Saturday at 9:30 am MST.

In their third game the Senior Wild will take on the Dover Bay Dolphins out of Nanaimo.

Tip off is 4:30 pm MST Friday.

The Senior girls have struggled thus far in the tournament, dropping their opening two games.

On Thursday they met the R.A. McMath Wildcats and were defeated 54-40.

Wednesday they fell 73-36 to the province’s top seed the Oak Bay Breakers.

Competition closes out with the Championship games on Saturday, March 4.

To keep up with all of the tournament activity visit www.bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com

– Keira O’Loughlin