Highways contractor says expect slippery conditions this weekend

It looks like the winter weather will not let go of its hold this year.

We have the possible scattered rain or wet snow today with the possibility of Snow accumulations from a trace to 2 cm in the higher elevations.

It is expected the precipitation will become steadier Friday night and is expected to be mainly snow especially at higher elevations.

Snow amounts of 3 to 6 cm are expected with up to 10 cm in the higher elevations and the Elk Valley.

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for the Paulson and Kootenay Passes https://weather.gc.ca/warnings/report_e.html?bc29

It is expected to dry out Saturday and it will be a little colder. With rain, the travelling public is asked to watch for puddles and possibility of ice as sections of the ground under the roads are still frozen.

Mainroad’s crews will be out patrolling and addressing any highway concerns as they arise.

As always, motorists should leave extra time and be frequently checking www.drivebc.ca for road conditions and it would be advisable to check

Environment Canada for any weather warning or alerts before setting out on a trip.

– Mainroad East Kootenay release