ICE resume road trip in Saskatoon Friday

Road trip action continues for the Kootenay ICE Friday as they challenge the Saskatoon Blades.

It’s the second of five games in seven days for the team and Coach Luke Pierce says they’re trying to strategize one match up at a time.

The ICE are coming off of a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings, Wednesday.

Pierce is stressing the importance of focusing on the games individually, but admits it would certainly be nice to get some momentum going and build off of that.

He believes the ICE have their work cut out for them with the Blades, currently fighting for an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot.

The Coach adds, the Blades are a desperate team in the thick of the playoff battle and knows they’ll be ready.

Another focus for the ICE will be targeting the things they’ve been doing well and some areas that need to be tightened up.

Pierce knows his team needs to have a better start than they did when they hosted the Blades February 17, a game where the visitors scored on their opening shift.

The Blades play start to finish he adds, and the ICE need to be ready to go this time.

Despite the poor start, the ICE got the best of the Blades with a 3-2 overtime victory and are hopeful they can turmp the team once more.

Next up they take on the Prince Albert Raiders Saturday, then move over to Moose Jaw on Sunday to face off with the Warriors.

The trip wraps on Tuesday versus the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Kootenay ICE, Head Coach, Luke Pierce –

– Keira O’Loughlin