KIJHL: Nitros put Riders against the ropes with 10-1 rout

The Kimberley Dynamiters are one win away from advancing to the next round after a 10-1 rout of the Fernie Ghostriders Thursday night

Kimberley now has a 3-2 advantage in the best of seven series with Fernie following their dominating performance in Game 5.

Nitros defenseman James Farmer continues to lead the way for his club, as he put up three points to push his postseason total to 12 this series.

Farmer says they simply got pucks deep into the offensive zone and used their speed and physicality to outwork Fernie, and it paid off.

The 19 year old Strathmore, AB product adds they have to carry the same mentality into Friday night’s Game 6 if they want to finish the Riders off.

Thursday’s victory marked the first time Kimberley able to earn back to back wins this series following Tuesday nights 3-2 final in Fernie.

The Dynamiters are 1-1 in Fernie this postseason but take aim at a third straight win to knock of the Ghostriders and book their ticket for the Eddie Mountain Division final against the Creston Valley Thundercats.

– Josh Hoffman

– Kimberley Dynamiters defenseman James Farmer