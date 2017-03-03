ParticipACTION 150 Play List Tour to visit Fernie Griz Days

Fernie Griz Days will be a stop for the national ParticipACTION 150 Play List Tour this weekend.

The tour is traveling across the country in celebration of Canada’s upcoming 150th birthday, encouraging people to get moving.

Uniquely Canadian activities make up the 150 Play List, such as sledge hockey, lacrosse and snow shoveling.

ParticipACTION team members will challenge the winter festival goers to knock as many items off the list as possible.

Crew members set up throughout the festival and be offering a special Griz Days activity feature, the bean bag toss.

Checking items off the 150 Play List can be tracked via ParticipACTION’s website for a chance to win prizes.

The tour pulls into Fernie March 4-5.

– Keira O’Loughlin