MoT confident in East Kootenay highways contractor, new anti-icing chemicals

The Ministry of Transportation believes there’s still room for improvement from our regions highways maintenance contractor.

District Manager Ron Sharp spoke to the RDEK Board Friday after Directors voiced concern about the level of service from Mainroad East Kootenay earlier this winter.

There was a large public uproar about local road conditions and maintenance following the first major snow falls in our region.

Sharp says, for the most part, the contractor has been meeting Provincial standards on main highways and high traffic corridors.

However, he says they are not seeing the same level of service on secondary and rural roads.

Sharp admits it has been an extraordinary winter with the contractor using new equipment and technology against record snowfall in some areas of the region.

He does say he has confidence in Mainroad East Kootenay going forward.

The District Manager is also continuing to back the use of new technology and equipment under the new contract.

Some Directors questioned the new anti-icing chemicals being used by the contractor in the area.

Sharp says they conducted successful pilot projects with the chemicals in the Elko area before the new agreement and because of the trials it was rolled into the contract.

He explains with the practices being expanded throughout the service area there are going to be growing pains but he believes as Mainroad East Kootenay gets more comfortable with their new tools, the service will continue to get better.

Sharp adds they are seeing a trend of improvement from the contractor.

– Josh Hoffman

– Ministry of Transportation District Manager Ron Sharp