WHL: ICE drop three games in three days

The Kootenay ICE floundered this past weekend, notching triple, consecutive losses in their season long road trip.

Sunday saw the team get on the board for the first time in three games but they were no match for the Moose Jaw Warriors, falling 11-2.

10 separate Warriors found the back of the net in the loss.

The ICE were coming off of a 8-0 beating from the Prince Albert Raiders Saturday, a casualty that saw goalies Payton Lee and Jakob Walter face a combined 54 shots.

On Friday the ICE got in to trouble early against the Saskatoon Blades, allowing a goal less than a minute into the opening frame, they went on to lose 4-0.

The power play was a sore spot for Kootenay over the course of the weekend, they were able to capitalize on just one of 10 chances.

Next up, the team will make their final stop of the five game trip, now at a record of 1-3.

Tuesday they are in Medicine Hat matching up with the Tigers.

It will be the seventh and final season meeting between the teams, the Tigers lead the series 6-0.

The ICE return home to Western Financial Place on Friday to host the Red Deer Rebels.

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of Lucas Chudleigh)