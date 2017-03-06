IH on high alert for mumps in East Kootenay

Interior Health remains at the ready to deal with any reported incident of mumps in the East Kootenay.

This despite no reported incidents of the virus in East Kootenay health facilities.

Doctor Trevor Corneil says there is a high risk of unvaccinated patients getting sick if exposed to the disease.

He adds IH has strict regulations to limit the spread of Mumps if an incident occurs.

“We’re always on the lookout. We have a very coordinated system when there is what is thought to be mumps,” Corneil says. “There’s very strict protocol around tests that are performed and how we follow up with close contacts to keep an outbreak from occurring.”

Health officials in several provinces are reporting a rise in Canadian cases of the disease.

Mumps is a contagious infection that spreads through saliva and causes swelling of the salivary glands in your cheeks.

– Interior Health spokesperson, Dr. Trevor Corneil

– Jeff Johnson