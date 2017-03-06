Man arrested after stabbing in Cranbrook

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating after a stabbing in the 1200 Block of Cranbrook St N over the weekend.

On March 4th at about 630PM Cranbrook RCMP received two 911 calls within a ten minute period.

The first call was to a male riding a BMX bike who had threatened two people with a knife.

Cranbrook RCMP responded to the area and were actively looking for the male when a second 911 call came in advising of a stabbing which had just occurred.

RCMP responded to the location and noted the suspect being held down by several people.

The victim, a 48 year old Cranbrook resident, had been stabbed multiple times in the arm.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Dylan Thomas SHULAR, a 21 year old Cranbrook resident, was arrested on scene and transported to cells.

He is currently in custody facing charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Weapon. He will be taken before the courts later Monday.

– Cranbrook RCMP release