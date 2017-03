Police in Invermere were called to an apartment building after reports of a fight, only two find roommates playing video games.

RCMP say the caller detailed two men shouting in a nearby unit, with one of them swearing over and over again.

Apparently, he did not take losing very well and became extremely angry.

No charges were laid and the gamers promised to be a little more civil next time they sat down to play.

– Jeff Johnson/Josh Hoffman