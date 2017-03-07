SAR Memorial in Victoria includes fallen East Kootenay volunteers

A monument recognizing two fallen search and rescue members from the East Kootenay is now in place in Victoria.

A volunteer memorial at the BC Legislature was unveiled on March 3rd, recognizing 17 volunteers who have died across the province over the past 50 years.

Alton King with the Provincial Emergency Program Air Division says the fixture includes Cynthia Griffith of Cranbrook and John Craig of Kimberley, who died while training near St Mary’s Lake over 30 years ago.

“They were on an exercise just west of Cranbrook. A Cardinal 177 was flying up a valley and unfortunately, the valley rose quicker than the aircraft could,” King says. “The wing caught a treetop and spun them in. Cynthia Griffith and John Craig unfortunately perished in the back seat.”

Two other volunteers, Bill Quilley and Blair Farish were also onboard the plane and survived the crash.

17 SAR members have died across the province over the past 50 years.

– Provincial Emergency Program Air Division Director General Alton King

– Jeff Johnson

(Photo courtesy of BC Government)

