Class size/composition tentative agreement makes the grade for Cranbrook Teachers Association

The Cranbrook District Teachers Association says they’re looking forward to future generations of students having a better chance in the classroom.

President Shelley Balfour is speaking after a tentative deal between the BC Teachers Federation and the Province on class size and composition was reached this weekend.

Balfour says the agreement results in a well rounded education system for young British Columbians.

She explains it will put professionals in the classrooms, helping the students.

The District President says hopefully they won’t be “tagging along” anymore.

Balfour says the way the BC Government is funding education right now pins schools against each other as they try to access grants.

She suggests this new system should fund education properly.

The BCTF expects the next school year to start with thousands of more teachers across the province.

Balfour says she’s very excited about the news because it means new jobs for teachers and better learning conditions for students.

She believes they’ll be looking to hire teacher-librarians, learning assistance teachers and counselors across the District.

The agreement, which still has to be ratified, follows a November Supreme Court ruling that the BC Government “unconstitutionally” stripped teacher’s their right to negotiate class size 15 years ago.

– Josh Hoffman

– Cranbrook District Teachers Association President Shelley Balfour