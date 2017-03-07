WHL: ICE conclude grueling road trip in Medicine Hat Tuesday

The Kootenay ICE are on the road again Tuesday, facing off with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Coach Luke Pierce says the final stop of the trip presents an opportunity for the team to gain back some respectability that has been lacking in past games.

Pierce thinks the team is taking their recent losses hard and believes it’s a good sign, because it shows they still care.

He feels the ICE certainly need to see a response and improvement in the approach they take to the game.

The team opened their five swing trip with a 5-2 win against the Edmonton Oil Kings last Wednesday.

They then fell in three straight over the weekend, shutout twice and were outscored overall by 23-2.

Pierce says recent scores may reflect the looming season’s end and believes the team needs to be more professional.

He explains it’s the players jobs to be hockey players as much as the coaching staff are responsible to make sure players are prepared.

Kootenay’s goal is to leave the season feeling as though they played hard right until the end.

The last few games are an opportunity for the team to salvage something positive Pierce believes and head into the break feeling better about themselves.

Less than two weeks remain in the WHL’s regular season, the ICE have just seven outings left to play.

They return to Western Financial Place Friday, to host the Red Deer Rebels in the first of their final three home games.

Kootenay ICE Head Coach, Luke Pierce –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of www.kootenayice.net)