Elk Valley students to get “P.A.R.T.Y” program started Wednesday

A month long interactive injury prevention initiative aimed at teens in the Elk Valley gets underway Wednesday.

The P.A.R.T.Y program stands for Prevent Alcohol and Risk Related Trauma in Youth and for a 20th year it work with Grade 10 students in Fernie, Elkford, Sparwood and Jaffray.

Fernie Firefighter and Program coordinator Tom Hopkins says they’re trying to prevent kids from putting themselves in bad situations.

Organizers will lead students to consider making smart choices and the consequences of poor ones.

Hopkins says it’s an open conversation and they hope to cover a large variety of topics.

They’ll discuss drinking and drinking, texting and driving, drugs suicide.

Students experience a full day session which includes watching emergency crews use the jaws of life as they reenact trauma incidents with paramedics and doctors.

The teenagers will also receive presentations from drug and alcohol counselors, injury survivors and funeral ministers.

Hopkins says youth at this age are very impressionable and smarter than we sometime give them credit.

He hopes even if they reach one student, hopefully that individual can influence his friends and so on.

Approximately 100 volunteers from the Elk Valley participate in the program.

– Josh Hoffman

– P.A.R.T.Y program coordinator/Fernie Fighter Tom Hopkins

(Photo courtesy of www.partyprogram.com)