Cranbrook 1 of 5 communities in ‘Explore BC By Bus’ campaign

The city of Cranbrook is one of five communities highlighted in BC Transit’s current Explore BC By Bus Campaign.

Cranbrook’s Corporate Communications Officer Chris Zettel explains the initiative encourages people to get out and discover their surroundings via transit.

Council would like to see ridership improve says Zettel.

He believes the service is underutilized and the initiative is an interesting and fun way to keep it in peoples minds when they’re looking to move around town.

City Staff and BC Transit created local destination maps for the project, encouraging families and outdoor enthusiasts to hop on a bus for their next adventure.

Zettel feels the Campaign paints the city in a good light.

He says it shows the rest of the province and country what the city has to offer and will hopefully see more people visit and improve the community overall.

Social Media Influencer and Travel blogger Jami Savage was in Cranbrook March 4-5 as a part of the Campaign that runs through the end of the month.

She and her children made their way through the special, designated Cranbrook maps while sharing the experience with thousands of followers.

Their travels are documeted here.

Explore BC By Bus is offering chances to win a variety of prizing for those getting involved.

Weekly, monthly and annual bus passes are up for grabs as well as an all expense paid adventure getaway to the Okanagan.

To find maps and additional information on prizing visit www.explorebcbybus.com

City of Cranbrook, Corporate Communications Officer Chris Zettel –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of www.cranbrook.ca/our-city/mayor-and-council/)