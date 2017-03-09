Grizzly encounters up significantly in Elk Valley in 2016: WildsafeBC

Grizzlies coming into the Elk Valley are being trapped by human developments encroaching on their food sources. This from a new University of Alberta study which claims growing communities near berry crops is lowering the survival rate of the species.

Kathy Murray with WildSafeBC agrees with the study, saying while problem wildlife occurrences dropped in the Elk Valley last year, grizzly encounters near town are on the rise.

Murray says just under 50 percent of bear calls received in 2016 involved grizzlies.

The newly formed Grizzly Bear Foundation also released a report recently, questioning if the bears can survive long-term with humans encroaching on their food source.

They are calling on the province to abolish an annual trophy hunt that kills about 300 bears every year.

(Image courtesy of WildSafeBC)

– WildSafeBC Elk Valley Coordinator, Kathy Murray

– Jeff Johnson