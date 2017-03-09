Hotel tax to enhance Cranbrook’s marketing capabilities

The adoption of a hotel tax is great news for the City of Cranbrook.

This from Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Executive Director David Hull, who explains the city is the only major area in the province without a Destination Marketing Organization.

The 3% tax will be collected by visitors and funnel into Cranbrook Tourism that will now build its first DMO.

The work to have the organization established has been happening for quite some time Hull says and seeing it come to fruition is very exciting.

Without a DMO, previously the City could only partially contribute to regional tourism marketing.

The new bylaw passed on Monday creates a cash flow amending that Hull explains and Cranbrook’s marketing capabilities are no longer handcuffed.

Hull feels this means more positive growth for the future.

He says a recent provincial report stated tourism is the largest growing sector of the economy with the largest potential going forward.

Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director, David Hull –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of Cranbrook Tourism)