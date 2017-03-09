KIJHL: Cats Coach says “It won’t be a quick or easy series”

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats bounced back from a game one loss to down the Kimberley Dynamiters 4-1 Wednesday, tying their divisional finals 1-1.

Cats Coach Jeff Dubois thinks the message was sent early from Kimberley that his team won’t get by only giving 80-85%.

Dubois says that with pride and a little bit of desperation, on Wednesday, his guys came out to play.

The Coach explains his team doesn’t want to get too up after just one win and is sure there will be push back from the Nitros.

Though if the Cats can duplicate their effort moving forward, Dubois thinks they will have success in a lot of games.

However, he believes it won’t be a quick or easy series and thinks the Nitros feel the same way.

Dubois says it’s going to be a battle and imagines as the series gets deeper, the nastiness and physicality between the two teams will be heightened.

He knows there is already a mutual dislike between the players on the ice and predicts it will continue to build as they see more of each other.

The Cats and Nitros will play the Kimberely Civic Centre in their next two games.

Puck drop for game three is set for 7 pm MST on Friday.

Creston Valley Thunder Cats, Head Coach, Jeff Dubois –

– Keira O’Loughlin