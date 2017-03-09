KIJHL: Dynamiters downed 4-1 in GM 2

The Eddie Mountain Division final between Kimberley and Creston Valley is all tied up after the Dynamiters suffered a 4-1 setback at the hands of the Thundercats Wednesday night.

The Dynamiters allowed four straight goals, including three power play markers, before finally finding the back of the net at 7:55 in the 3rd period.

Kimberley was badly out shot by Creston Valley 45-21 and, unlike the TCats, struggled with the man advantage going 0 for 4.

Game 3 of the best of seven match up goes in Kimberley Friday night.

