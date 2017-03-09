RDEK hires contractor for Phase 2 of $16 M West Fernie servicing project

The RDEK has found the contractor for the second and final phase of the largest infrastructure initiative they have ever undertaken.

Hazelwood Construction Services incorporated has been chosen to continue the $16 million West Fernie servicing initiative project.

The work is providing residents and businesses with upgraded water and sewer systems.

Phase one is nearing completion on the southeast side of Highway 3 and Phase two is expected to start early this Spring.

The City of Fernie officially absorbed 700 properties late last year while expanding its boundaries with phase one nearing an end.

Phase two will take place on the northwest side of the road.

There will be an opportunity for the community to meet the new contractor prior to the start of construction.

The RDEK says they will be providing more detailed information over the next few weeks and will be working with the contractors during the transition to ensure the project continues to move forward seamlessly.

– Josh Hoffman