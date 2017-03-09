Kimberley’s Team Buchy wins 4th Mixed Provincials

Kimberley’s Team Buchy has brought another title home, winners of the 2017 AMJ Campbell BC Mixed Curling Championship.

Last Sunday Tom and Lori Buchy, with Dave and Robin Toffolo, earned their fourth Provincial gold medal as a team.

Dave, who plays Second, has an additional Provincial Mixed title outside of the group and at five, now holds the BC record for most golds in the category.

Next up, the team will compete with the best in the country.

The Rink haven’t represented BC at the Mixed Canadian Championship since 2012, a fact Dave says makes this win even sweeter.

It’s exciting because it doesn’t happen every year he explains, adding they’ll certainly try to make the best of it.

The team will be attempting to win their first ever Mixed Nationals title, a feat Dave says would be amazing, for many reasons.

He explains because they have been four times, finally bringing home the gold would be incredible.

Additionally, there is now a World Mixed Tournament for the Canadian winners to move on to, an opportunity Dave describes happily as a dangling carrot.

However, he and his teammates will have to wait to make their run at Nationals.

The tournament, to be hosted at the Swan River Curling Club in Manitoba, doesn’t get underway until November 2017.

Team Buchy, Second, Dave Toffolo –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of Curl BC)