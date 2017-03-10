Kimberley SAR rescues hiker lost in Nature Park

A hiker in the Kimberley Nature Park called for help after becoming disorientated Thursday night.

Kimberley RCMP received the call around 8:20 pm, when the subject could not navigate her way back. Police were able to communicate with her and obtain the location.

Given the darkness, deep snow and potential of hypothermia setting in, police activated Search and Rescue. A team was able to ski into her location in about an hour. A snow machine met up with them and was able to safely transport the woman back. She was cold, but in good health.

The woman is relatively new to the area and had gone out for a walk before dark.

“Although it was snowing heavily, a team was able to get to her relatively quickly and provide support until she could be transported out. In this case, the woman had cell service so we were able to communicate which expedited her rescue,” Alison Lomon, Search and Rescue Manager.

“An excellent team effort, which facilitated a successful conclusion that could have been considerably worse under different conditions”, Sgt Chris Newel, Kimberley RCMP.

– From the Kimberley RCMP detachment