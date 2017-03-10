BC`s Lieutenant Governor touring Cranbrook schools Friday

Three schools in Cranbrook will serve as hosts to the province’s Lieutenant Governor Friday.

The Honourable Judith Guichon will visit Mount Baker Secondary, Parkland Middle School and Highlands Elementary throughout the course of the day.

She will also visit the East Kootenay Regional Science Fair at the College of the Rockies while in town.

Guichon is making the trip as part of the country`s 150th anniversary celebration.

She will speak to students about participating in democracy and Canada`s role as a constitutional monarchy.

– Jeff Johnson