“Good luck and good timing” brings Premier Clark to Kimberley Friday

The City of Kimberley is hosting Premier Christy Clark Friday afternoon for a business round table.

Mayor Don McCormick says they’re excited the head of the BC Government accepted their invitation as she quickly tours through the region.

McCormick admits its a combination of “good luck and good timing” that they were able to secure just over an hour of Clark’s time after she speaks to the Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce in Invermere.

He says they’ve put together a cross section of about 20 members from the business community to participate in the round table.

The Bavarian City Mayor expects a similar tone to the business round table they conducted with Clark a few years back.

He says there was a broad range of questions from the group in attendance.

McCormick adds it’s an opportunity to communicate directly with the Premier about issues that are important to Kimberley.

– Josh Hoffman

– Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick