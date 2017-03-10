WHL: ICE host playoff hungry Rebels Friday

The Kootenay ICE return home to Western Financial Place on Friday to take on the Red Deer Rebels.

The ICE are looking for a win following a five game road trip that saw them lose their last four straight.

Currently sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference, the Rebels are still fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

Desperate for points they are coming off of back to back losses and will also be without Captain Adam Musil.

The forward suffered an off-ice injury on Sunday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

It’s a first of a home and home series between the two teams and their fifth meeting of the season.

The Rebels lead the series 3-2.

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy www.kootenayice.net)