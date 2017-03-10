Unemployment in the Kootenays continues to drop

Nine thousand more people are with work in the Kootenays compared to this time last year.

Stats Canada released job numbers for February and the wider region is seeing unemployment continuing to decline.

6.7 per cent of the Kootenay labour force was without work last month against 7.7 per cent in January and 7.6% in February 2016.

The regional jobless rate is still above the provincial average but below national numbers.

5.7 per cent of British Columbians and 6.9 per cent of Canadians were without work in February.

Stats Canada does not provide data for the East Kootenay specifically.

– Josh Hoffman