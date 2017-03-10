Women’s Expo returns to Cranbrook this weekend

An event celebrating women in business will return to Cranbrook this weekend.

The Women’s Expo is held yearly, recognizing the impact of women on the local economy.

Organizer Liz Boyer says the timing is especially important, given International Women’s Day was held earlier this week.

“Women in the last century have come a long way. Women have become very dynamic, they’ve become business owners, they are just moving up in the role of retail and running their business,” Boyer says. “This is a way to go out and show people what they do in their business.”

The event has also served as a fundraiser for the Abreast in the Rockies Dragonboat Team for the past five years.

The show runs Friday and Saturday at the Royal Alexandra Hall. Admission is by donation.

– Women’s Expo Organizer Liz Boyer

– Jeff Johnson