44 year old Baynes Lake woman killed in HWY 3 crash near Wardner

Cranbrook RCMP and East Kootenay Traffic services are confirming the crash that closed Highway 3/93 near Wardner Friday resulted in the death of a 44 year old woman from Baynes Lake.

Police say the collision occured when a 2016 blue Honda Pilot and a 2012 grey Dodge Grand caravan collided head on around 12:30 PM.

The 36 year old woman in the Honda sustained serious injuries and was transported to East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

The 44 year old woman behind the wheel of the caravan was pronounced deceased.

The highway was closed for approximately five hours as police investigated the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact East Kootenay Traffic Services at 250-420-4244.

– Josh Hoffman