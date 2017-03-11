Man injured in “targeted shooting” in Cranbrook overnight

At 2:33 AM, Cranbrook RCMP responded to a report from a local resident of gun shots in the 2200 block of 2nd St South, Cranbrook.

Upon arriving in the area, police located one male with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The 23 year old Cranbrook resident was transported to hospital and received medical assistance.

The scene of shooting was cordoned off and an investigation was conducted. Police made extensive patrols in the area for possible suspects.

A police service dog and handler were deployed to assist with the investigation. No persons are in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Current evidence supports that this was a targeted shooting, not a random incident and that the general public is not directly at risk at this time.

– Cranbrook RCMP release