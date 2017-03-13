WHL: ICE enter final week on 6 game skid

The Kootenay ICE enter their last week of the WHL regular season riding a six game losing streak.

Following a season long road trip that saw the team drop four of five, the ICE and their struggles continued last weekend.

They surrendered both games in a home and home series against the Red Deer Rebels.

Saturday they visited the Rebels and opened scoring in the first but only held the lead for 40 seconds on the way to a 6-1 loss.

Friday the ICE were back home for the first time following the road trip.

Vince Loschaivo was the team’s lone goal scorer and put the ICE on the board in the opening 20.

However, the team had no answers as the Rebels buried four straight in the second period, eventually downing the ICE 4-1.

Next up the ICE return to Western Financial Place Tuesday to host the Edmonton Oil Kings in their second last home game of the season.

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of www.kootenayice.net)