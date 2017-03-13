 Skip to Content
Fernie SAR locate skiers missing for 36 hours

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Josh Hoffman
March 13, 2017 05:30 am
Fernie Search and Rescue located two skiers that had been missing for more than 36 hours.

Members were activated 10 AM Saturday to look for the subjects who were last seen in the area of Lost Boys and Sand Creek.

Avalanche technicians helped with the effort via helicopter due to the high risk locally.

Search and Rescue spotted ski tracks heading the wrong direction and fortunately were led right o the missing skiers.

The subjects were in good spirits and uninjured after spending two unplanned nights in the backcountry.

– Josh Hoffman

