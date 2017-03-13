KIJHL: Nitros will try to finish off Thunder Cats Monday

The Kimberley Dynamiters could close out the Eddie Mountain Divisional finals against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats Monday.

The Nitros lead the series 3-1 after back to back overtime home wins this past weekend, 3-2 on Saturday and 4-3 on Friday.

Coach Derek Stuart says they need to finish this up right away.

Stuart explains the Nitros don’t want to let a team like Creston hang around, especially since they have won three in a row countless times this season.

He feels a performance like that is not out of the realm of possibility for the Thunder Cats and his team should definitely end it as quickly as they can.

According to Stuart, the Nitros stole their 3-2 win on Saturday and on Monday, have to be better.

Saturday’s action saw the Thunder Cats outplay, outwork and outshoot a sometimes sloppy, tired looking Nitros.

However, a goal with 48 seconds remaining in the third period, from Nitros defenseman Tyler Van Steinburg, forced extra time.

In OT, Creston’s Lien Miller-Jeannotte was called for high-sticking and the Nitros’ Nolan Kurylo capitalized on the power play.

Kurylo shot the game winner and was the hero in Friday’s victory as well, less than a minute into second overtime.

Nitros forward James Farmer helped on Friday’s goal and continues to lead the KIJHL in post season scoring with 18 points in 10 games.

Chase Miller, the Eddie Mountain Division’s Rookie of the Year, helped tee up game four’s winning shot.

Cranbrook born Van Steinburg assisted Kurylo on both nights.

Stuart isn’t sure what caused his team to lag throughout the majority of Saturday’s game but knows they won’t get away with it a second time.

He says the Nitros need to get back to playing their style of hockey.

A fourth win won’t be easy he adds, explaining the last one is always the hardest to earn, particularly against a desperate team as good as the Thunder Cats.

Puck drop for game five is set for 7:30 pm PST at Johnny Bucyk Arena in Creston Monday.

Kimberley Dynamiters, Head Coach, Derek Stuart –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of Right-On Photography)