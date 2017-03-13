300+ attend Wildlife Management round table in Cranbrook

It was standing room only as over 300 people attended a Wildlife Management Round Table in Cranbrook Saturday.

Representatives from First Nations, hunting groups and environmental advocates spoke on what needs to be done to protect wildlife populations in the East Kootenay.

BC Backcountry Hunters and Anglers Director Alan Duffy says planning, resources and funding locally are key topics that need to be addressed by the next government.

“With all of us saying very similar things, they are going to have to build on that when they get out there and campaign,” Duffy says. “That was the whole intent to come out with this message today, so they can come back to us with their forums and tell us how they are going to do this. How they are going to make those changes.”

East Kootenay Wildlife Association Vice President Mark Hall says politicians need to work with local groups to help wildlife survive.

“There’s definitely some key messages that fish and wildlife need better funding, fish and wildlife need to be managed by science and people have to come together and be part of that process,” Hall says.

The Ktunaxa Nation and the Shuswap Band called for further roundtable sessions so that discussions can continue moving forward.

They agreed there has been a general declne in wildlife populations in recent decades.

– Jeff Johnson