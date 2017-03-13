Premier Christy Clark says she hears concerns of East Kootenay businesses

The Province’s Premier says she’s hearing the concerns of small business in the East Kootenay.

Christy Clark sat down with the Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce and the members of the Kimberley business community Friday.

Clark says BC’s economy is better than any in the country but admits those benefits aren’t evenly distributed across the province.

She adds the Kootenays have felt the down-turn in commodities more than anywhere else.

Clark explains small business are asking the government to support them,s o when the commodities market improves they will be in a good position to keep growing.

Clark says they want the Liberals to help to keep rural BC economies thriving.

The Premier suggests government needs to get out of the way to help keep workers in the East Kootenay.

She says they’re going to grow the economy by keeping taxes low and investing in education.

However, Clark believes it’s the private sector who will create the jobs and they tried to provide support by making sure people learn the skills they need to take those jobs and having low taxes so businesses survive and thrive.

Representatives from 18 Kimberley business were at the table with Clark Friday.

Other concerns surrounded a freeze on new liquor licenses in BC, regulating marijuana dispensaries, and removing barriers to allow for more local light industrial land.

– Josh Hoffman

