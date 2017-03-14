Environment Canada says Spring has sprung in East Kootenay

Environment Canada says Spring has sprung in the East Kootenay.

Regional Meteorologist Matt MacDonald is speaking as a warming trend hits our area with plus temperatures expected all week.

MacDonald says we’ve finally switched to a southwest air flow compared to the northwest flow we were experiencing earlier this month.

He explains the departure from the northwest flow, that was cool, crisp and very unstable, has led to double-digit temperatures this week and the overnight lows staying above freezing.

He does point out that a cold-front will swing the low to minus four overnight Thursday which will create icy conditions.

The Environment Canada expert also admits we will return to cooler temperatures temporarily for the end of March with highs of plus five next week and overnight lows remaining below zero.

However, MacDonald doesn’t see much more snow in the forecast for the East Kootenay with the freezing level between the 15 to 20,000 m mark.

He says the snowmelt lost about 15 cm over the weekend.

This following record breaking temperatures and snowfall in some parts of our region.

MacDonald says looking at winter as a whole, it was 3.5 degrees colder than normal from December through February.

He says that’s quite substantial over a three month period, making it the 15th coldest winter on record dating back to 1903.

MacDonald says it was also wetter than average years in the Cranbrook area.

There was a total of 128 mm of precipitation compared the usual 79 mm.

MacDonald also notes the most impressive daily record may go to Sparwood who saw 120 cm of snow in a 24 hour period in mid-January.

– Josh Hoffman

– Environment Canada Regional Meteorologist Matt MacDonald