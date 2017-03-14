Sparwood secures $5.1M to improve HWY 3/43 intersection

Funding has finally been approved for the District of Sparwood’s long-awaited Middletown Crossing project.

The District has secured over $5.1 million from a joint federal-provincial grant that will be used for new construction and safety improvements at the highway 3/43 intersection.

The work, which faced delays, over the past two years – will result in:

construction of a new 350-metre road and new sidewalk

road widening to accommodate the construction of acceleration and deceleration lanes

construction of a pedestrian tunnel and 500 metres of pathway

additional sidewalk and pathway connections

paving and repaving of the intersections

expansion of the municipal fibre optic network

LED street lighting

The money is being allocated out of the Small Communities Fund that is providing $86 million to 26 recipients across the province.

– Josh Hoffman