Sparwood secures $5.1M to improve HWY 3/43 intersection

Funding has finally been approved for the District of Sparwood’s long-awaited Middletown Crossing project.
The District has secured over $5.1 million from a joint federal-provincial grant that will be used for new construction and safety improvements at the highway 3/43 intersection.
The work, which faced delays, over the past two years – will result in:
- construction of a new 350-metre road and new sidewalk
- road widening to accommodate the construction of acceleration and deceleration lanes
- construction of a pedestrian tunnel and 500 metres of pathway
- additional sidewalk and pathway connections
- paving and repaving of the intersections
- expansion of the municipal fibre optic network
- LED street lighting
The money is being allocated out of the Small Communities Fund that is providing $86 million to 26 recipients across the province.
– Josh Hoffman