Sparwood secures $5.1M to improve HWY 3/43 intersection

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Josh Hoffman
March 14, 2017 07:21 am
Funding has finally been approved for the District of Sparwood’s long-awaited Middletown Crossing project.

The District has secured over $5.1 million from a joint federal-provincial grant that will be used for new construction and safety improvements at the highway 3/43 intersection.

The work, which faced delays, over the past two years – will result in:

  • construction of a new 350-metre road and new sidewalk
  • road widening to accommodate the construction of acceleration and deceleration lanes
  • construction of a pedestrian tunnel and 500 metres of pathway
  • additional sidewalk and pathway connections
  • paving and repaving of the intersections
  • expansion of the municipal fibre optic network
  • LED street lighting

The money is being allocated out of the Small Communities Fund that is providing $86 million to 26 recipients across the province.

– Josh Hoffman

Comments are closed.