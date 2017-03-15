 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

Avalanche risk high in East Kootenay backcountry

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Jeff Johnson
March 15, 2017 11:09 am
Avalanche risk high in East Kootenay backcountry

Avalanche Canada is telling East Kootenay residents to stay away from mountainous terrain in the backcountry.

Forecaster James Floyer says the Kootenays are seeing a high risk for slides, as warming temperatures mix with rain and heavy snow to overload the snowpack.

He says a storm throughout the region is causing plenty of avalanche activity today.

“For the rest of today, certainly a very significant avalanche danger,” Floyer says. “Into Thursday, we are expecting a little bit of cooling, so things may improve a little bit, but I wouldn’t be jumping in there straight away after a big storm and a big dump of rain.”

The danger rating follows a warning that March is traditionally the deadliest time of the year for avalanches.

For the latest conditions, go to www.avalanche.ca

– Avalanche Canada Forecaster James Floyer

– Jeff Johnson

Comments are closed.

Latest

More