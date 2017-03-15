Cranbrook restaurant hopes to pay-it-forward, one cup of coffee at a time

A restaurant in downtown Cranbrook is inviting customers and local businesses to directly help someone in need.

Soulfood says it has joined the international Suspended Coffees movement that allows for the advanced purchase of any coffee or food item and is later claimed by a vulnerable member of the community.

Owners Tamara Mercandelli and Christel Hagn say the initiative offers an easy opportunity for the community to doing something nice for one another.

Mercandelli says they wanted a simple way to reach out to those in needs and admits she heard about the initiative on the radio because a restaurant in another B.C. community was participating in it.

She says believes it’s such a great idea because you can see an individual on the street who is in need, or someone struggling to cover the full cost of a meal and your generosity gets them by.

Hagn suggests customers or businesses will also know that their money is going toward putting a hot drink or a healthy meal in someone’s stomach.

The business says since they opened in October, people were already “paying-it-forward” before they even considered participating in the movement.

Mercandelli says customers were going out of their way to pay for a coffee for someone who couldn’t afford it or leave an extra $20 on the counter.

She says other meal-sharing programs seemed too daunting but this is simple and results in little charitable gestures, hopefully, every day.

Hagn adds they don’t have to set anything up or create an entirely new project, but they just make it more accessible for those in need to get a little help.

The Suspended Coffees movement says it is supported by over 2,000 cafes and restaurants around the globe.

– Josh Hoffman

– Soulfood Owner Tamara Mercandelli

(Photo – left to right – Chef Ronny Belkin, and Owners Tamara Mercandelli, Christel Hagn, and Caitlin Berkhiem)