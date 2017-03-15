Dispute between Invermere roommates leads to car fire

Some drama between roommates in Invermere ended after a car was set on fire.

Early Saturday morning, Columbia Valley RCMP impounded a vehicle and issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition after a driver failed to stop at a check-stop on Athalmer Road.

Police say the driver showed obvious signs that he had been drinking the night before, leading to two failed breath samples.

Later that day, the same driver called police to deal with a dispute at his home.

The impounded vehicle actually belonged to the man’s roommate, who in retaliation, put all of his belongings outside of the house with a “Free” sign.

Officers were later called AGAIN, this time by the roommate, who had reportedly set fire to the alleged drunk driver’s car.

Police says the roommate called 911 because he felt guilty about the blaze.

RCMP say they are continuing to work with the men on their issues.

– Jeff Johnson