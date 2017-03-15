Kimberley Dynamiters claim Eddie Mountain Division for third straight year

The Kimberley Dynamiters are Eddie Mountain Division Champions for the third year in a row.

The Nitros closed out the Creston Valley Thunder Cats in six games with a 5-2 win Tuesday night.

Nitros forward Nolan Kurylo opened game scoring in his first of two goals on the night.

The Thunder Cats launched just seven shots at Dynamiter’s rookie goalie Cody Campbell in the first period. Their offensive attempts evened up with Kimberley in the second and third, but Campbell stayed strong, making 36 total stops in the win.

The Dynamiters were unbeaten at home in this divisional final series.

Next up, they are off to the best of five Kootenay Conference Finals to face the dominant Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

The Nitehawks have won eight straight games this post-season.

– Keira O’Loughlin