Passengers rescued from van teetering on Invermere cliff

Drivers of a moving van travelling through Invermere found themselves in a perilous position at the edge of a cliff.

Police were called Friday after the van slid off Lower Lakeview Road and ended up teetering on a 20-foot drop.

Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck says the occupants did not want to get out, worried they would shift the weight inside and send the vehicle hurtling down the embankment.

“The members attended and noted that the tow truck had already been dispatched,” Vatamaniuck says. “So the members worked with the tow truck driver to stabilize the van, make sure that it was anchored to a couple of trees nearby, allowing the occupants to get out and then the tow truck was able to get the van out of position.”

The van was towed away from the cliff without damage or injury.

“We’re lucky it didn’t go another 12 inches or it might have been a different situation,” Vatamaniuck says.

– Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck, Columbia Valley RCMP

– Jeff Johnson