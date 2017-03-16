Fernie, Cranbrook to be sites for Liam Neeson film

Fernie and Cranbrook will act as the back drop for a movie with some notable names in the cast.

Hollywood actor Liam Neeson will star in the film “Hard Powder” which will start production this Spring.

Unsurprisingly, Neeson will play a man seeking revenge for the murder of his son.

Filmmakers had originally applied to Parks Canada for permits to shoot in Banff, Lake Louise and the Columbia Icefields.

However they were turned down weeks before shooting was set to begin.

Parks Canada officials later acknowledged the film’s plot was a concern — in particular the fact that a gang leader was depicted as indigenous.

Indigenous actor, musician and Order of Canada member Tom Jackson is expected to play a First Nations gang boss.

– Josh Hoffman/The Canadian Press

(Photo courtesy of YouTube)