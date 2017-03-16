Local marijuana dispensary wants more discussion before legalization

More discussions with East Kootenay residents are needed before new laws around Marijuana go into place.

This from Tamara Duggan, the owner of Tamarack Dispensaries in Kimberley.

She took part in a telephone town hall on pot legislation earlier this week.

Duggan feels the Federal Government needs to alleviate people’s concerns and issue regulations on outdoor use.

She believes there is a resounding level of support for legal cannabis from this riding.

Duggan was one of four experts in Tuesday’s roundtable, hosted by Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski.

The Federal Liberals are expected to legalize marijuana as early as this Spring.

– Tamarack Dispensaries owner, Tamara Duggan

– Jeff Johnson