The Kootenay ICE dropped their eighth straight with an 8-1 final in Lethbridge Wednesday night.

The ICE were outshot 45 to 34 and were 0 -4 on the man advantage.

Forward Colton Kroecker scored the lone ICE goal in his firs trip back to Lethbridge since being traded in January.

Kootenay returns to Western Financial Place Friday for their final home game of the regular season when they host the Calgary Hitmen.

The ICE wrap up the 2016-17 campaign Saturday in Calgary.

– Josh Hoffman