BC Hydro to replace 194 poles in Cranbrook this year

More hydro poles in Cranbrook are being replaced this year.

BC Hydro crews will be working this Spring to remove nearly 200 old wooden poles throughout the community.

Spokesperson Mora Scott says the work will help prevent black outs in the Key City.

“With wooden poles, basically over time they do weaken due to things like adverse weather, insects and wildlife,” Scott says. “So we regularly inspect our poles and invest in new ones when its time for them to be replaced.”

Scott warns some residents could experience outages while the work takes place.

“During pole replacements, sometimes we do need to disconnect power,” Scott says. “Our crews do take special care to avoid unneccessary impacts to our customers. However, if outages do need to be scheduled, we do let customers know in advance.”

About 290 poles were replaced in Cranbrook last year.

A total of 10,000 are being replaced province-wide in 2017.

– BC Hydro Spokesperson, Mora Scott

– Jeff Johnson