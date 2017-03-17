$750K in flood mitigation funds flows into four East Kootenay communities

$750,000 is coming to East Kootenay communities part of the Province’s $80 million emergency preparedness announcement.

$300,000 will land in Invermere for the Toby Creek Armouring & Diversion Bar.

Portions of the Invermere’s Wilmer Road are at significant risk of seasonal flooding.

Fernie, Elkford, and Sparwood will receive $150,000 each.

Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett says Sparwood, Elkford and Fernie will use their portion of the money for flood mitigation.

He says the region has seen its share of high water events in recent years.

“With the climate changing, there’s a pretty good chance that we’re going to see more of that type of Spring flooding,” Bennett says. “We have invested several million dollars in dyking and riffraff in various parts of the East Kootenay, but there’s still more that we need to do and we want local government to have enough resources to do the planning necessary to determine what their priorities are.”

An additional $100,000 will support PEP Air and regional air search and rescue teams.

BC Search and Rescue will also be able to purchase new communication equipment, thanks to a $500,000 investment.

An additional $500,000 will support Avalanche Canada with public education efforts.

– Jeff Johnson/Josh Hoffman

– Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett