Chamber believes filmmakers choose Fernie for “get-it-done” mentality

Filmmakers choose Fernie for it’s “get-it-done” mentality.

This from Patty Vadnais with the local chamber of commerce after news broke this week that filmmakers will spend several days in the city shooting “Hard Powder” which will star Hollywood actor Liam Neeson.

Vadnais says Fernie lends itself well to film production with it’s scenic downtown and historic buildings.

However, she believes the community rallies around project like these that help production crews get things done as quickly and easily as possible.

Fernie alpine Resort was also the setting for the 2010 comedy “Hot Tub Time Machine”.

The Chamber Executive Director says crews will be in the City for a week and it should provide a shot in the arm to the local economy, as well as bring further interest in the community when movie-goers see Fernie on the big screen again.

“Hard Powder” will shoot in Cranbrook as well.

This after Parks Canada turned down applications for the movie to be filmed in Banff and Lake Louise.

– Josh Hoffman

– Fernie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Patty Vadanis