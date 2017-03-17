Cranbrook woman found not guilty of poisoning husband, counselling suicide

A Cranbrook woman accused of counselling her husband to commit suicide has been found not guilty.

Terri Reimer sobbed when Judge Ron Webb said in a Key City courtroom Thursday that there was reasonable doubt the defendant actually pushed Bill Reimer to try to take his own life last March.

Terri Reimer says this was an unfortunate thing that happened and she’s relieved it’s all over.

She says she still cares for him to this day and believes he will be happy with the decision from the court as well.

Terri Reimer was also acquitted earlier this week of a charge of poisoning her husband with a noxious substance.

During the trial, the courtroom learned the couple’s marriage was under stress and Bill Reimer had previous suicidal episodes after Terri Reimer admitted to infidelity and a $300,000 gambling debt.

On the night of March 22, 2016, Terri Reimer was accussed to have called Bill Reimer a “coward” and she allegedly said “I’ll get the gun for you” after he consumed over 100 prescription bills.

He survived the incident but was hospitalized for over a week.

Bill Reimer’s sister in law Rhonda Reimer, a former RCMP officer, testified she overheard on the phone that Terri Reimer say she’d load the gun for him. However, the Judge said it would be dangerous to rely on much of the testimony throughout the trial due to inconsistencies.

Bill Reimer testified he does not remember much from that evening.

– Josh Hoffman

– Defendant Terri Reimer