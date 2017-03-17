WHL: ICE host Hitmen in home finale

The Kootenay ICE host the Calgary Hitmen on Friday in their final home game of the season.

It will be 20 year old goalie Payton Lee’s last game at Western Finanical Place and the Cranbrook native says he wouldn’t have had it any other way.

In the final hours of his WHL career, Lee is relishing that he will end it all playing for his hometown team and feels excited going into the weekend.

He thinks he will miss everything, explaining he has watched the ICE since he was a little kid, just starting to play hockey.

Going into this year’s trade deadline, it was very important to Lee that he make it clear he wanted to stay where it all started with Cranbrook Minor Hockey.

He says, he couldn’t have asked for anything more.

The ICE have an opportunity to be spoilers for the Hitmen in the home and home series.

Looking to snap an eight game losing streak the team could also derail the Hitman’s hopes for the post season.

Calgary needs just one more win to make the playoffs.

Puck drop on Friday is set for 7 pm MDT at Western Financial Place.

The ICE will finish their 2016-17 campaign when the teams meet again, on Saturday in Calgary.

Kootenay ICE, Goalie, Payton Lee –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of www.kootenayice.net)